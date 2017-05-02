Cameroon: 2017 University Games - Douala University Emerges Champion

Higher Education Minister salutes University of Bamenda for hitch-free hosting, University of Douala for running first and the population for standing by the games

"Yes, the University of Bameda has done it. The University of the Future has been great and the 20th edition of the University Games has been a huge success". That is how, Higher Education Minister, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo sized up the 2017 University games that ran from April 22-29, 2017 with the University of Bamenda as the host. The event was the closing event in the Bambili campus where the University of Douala was celebrated for emerging the overall champions with 14 gold medals, ahead of INJS, Yaounde with 13 gold and the University of Yaounde II, Soa, 11 gold medals . It was a moment to recognize and reward athletes and institutions that excelled. The battle for medals and trophies was keen and the University of Yaounde II retired with the Fair Play trophy. The University of Buea emerged as the most Civic delegation while the University of Bamenda carried the Excellence award for good organization. The University of Bamenda and INJS also sang home with trophies for showcasing the best Fan clubs. Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo saluted the Administration of the North West Region and the population for standing by the games which also emerged as the University games that break the most sport records. Among the lot, are new records in the ladies 200 m by Abesolo Bivina Germaine of the University of Yaounde II, Soa(23'3). Ntemgwa Belta Chomoh of the University of Dschang produced a new record in ladies 5000 m (18'12"2). The ladies team of the Yaounde II set new records in the 4x400 m relay (47"6) and 4x400m (3'52"0). In men's events, Kwemy Raymond set a new record in 200 m (21"1) and Tchogah Djadjing Pierre in 10.000m (32'07"4 while the INJS team finished the 4x400 m relay in 3'19"3. Nkwemy Raymond emerged as the best record breaker with gold in Long jump (7m58). A major innovation this time around was the introduction of the Cameroon students' genius and talents fair with a huge Presidential offer of CFA 25 million to reward innovative projects that can help Cameroon emerge by 2035. In all a total 67 projects examined in the competition, some 11 from 10 Universities qualified for reward, worth CFA 1.000.000 each. "