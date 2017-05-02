South Africa: SA Shines At Zimbabwe Trade Fair

Pretoria — The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) took home the best foreign exhibitor award at the 58th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The dti stand was voted as best foreign exhibitor among a total of 13 international exhibitors that were participating in the 58th ZITF which took place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on the award, the Director of Export Promotion at the dti, Seema Sardha, said that achieving the accolade of the best exhibitor was indeed rewarding. The award, she said, acknowledges the outstanding efforts that were put in by Team South Africa towards ensuring that the country's commitment to building partnerships with Zimbabwe yielded the desired economic gains.

"Our exhibition stand was pitted against the best from Africa and the rest of the world. We will indeed strive to ensure we sustain the momentum that has been established from our participation and create an enabling environment to trade for both our South African and business sectors," said Sardha on Tuesday.

The ZITF, which took place from 25 - 30 April 2017, is one of the largest annual intra-regional trade fair shows in sub-Saharan Africa that provide the most convenient trade hub in the region.

The department hosted an exhibition consisting of local businesses as part of its strategic objective to strengthen bilateral trade between South Africa and Zimbabwe and promote Intra-Africa trade as well as economic integration of the continent.

Sardha also elaborated on a series of promotional activities that were undertaken as part of South Africa's commitment towards advancing Zimbabwe' developmental agenda.

"We were able to host a successful investment seminar in collaboration with the Zimbabwean Investment Authority.

"During the forum, both sides exchanged information on enhancing trade and investment cooperation, with the authority highlighting the forthcoming plans towards expediting their industrialisation strategy. We were even afforded extensive insight into the Empowerment and Indigenisation Act," she said.

The South African stand at the fair attracted significant interest during the course of the ZITF.

"The South African products on display attracted keen interest from both small scale companies and big business and we look forward to positive leads towards intensifying the current bilateral relationship," she said.