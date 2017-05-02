1 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Armed Robbers Fleeing Scene Without Cash

At approximately 23:00 on Sunday, 30 April 2017, two on duty constables responded to a complaint of an "explosion" at a local store in Peddie. On arrival at the scene the members were confronted by armed suspects fired several shots whilst moving towards an exit. The members returned fire. During the shootout, the state vehicle was damaged and one bullet narrowly missed the foot of a member and hit his boot!

The suspects used explosives and explosive devices to blast open a safe. They took an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the preliminary investigation, experts who were at the scene discovered a trolley with a plastic woven bag filled with cash.

Cases of business robbery and attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

The swift and decisive action taken by the officers prevented the suspects from fleeing with the cash!

The community is once again urged to report crime and criminal activities.

Any person who may be able to assist with information on the incident to contact their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 0860010111. All information is strictly confidential and the caller has a choice to remain anonymous.

