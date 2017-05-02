South Africa: Stolen Goods Worth R50 000 Recovered

press release

On Saturday, 29 April 2017 at approximately 15:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Intelligence driven operation, together with Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team and Provincial Task Team apprehended a 43-year-old suspect who was found in possession of stolen goods to the value of approximately R50000. The joint operation was planned after the team had received information on the suspect from the Wentworth and Merebank area. The suspect was arrested at his home in Warner Beach. During the operation many items were recovered which were suspected to be stolen, including laptops, cellular phones, external hard drives, portable modems, and cameras, the suspect was also found in possession of various bank cards, passports, identity documents, numerous car keys, as well as a remote jammer. The suspect was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen goods, the suspect was detained at Amanzimtoti SAPS, and will appear in Amanzimtoti Magistrates' Court today, Tuesday 2 May 2017.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander Major General Nunkumar commended members for their excellent work in apprehending the suspect.