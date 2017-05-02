2 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Arrested After Child Killed in Khayelitsha

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four people have been arrested following the discovery of the body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Khayelitsha, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The small child was reported missing on Sunday, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Her body was found on Monday morning in Town Two.

The Cape Times reported that her body was found when a neighbour became suspicious over a bag with blood on it that she saw on the ground in the area.

Rwexana said the four suspects are between the ages of 20 and 30.

Lingelethu police are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Coup Plotter Charged With Incitement to Commit Murder

The case involving a man accused of plotting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.