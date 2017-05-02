South Africa: May Day! May Day!

analysis

In a year of turning points, the booing of President Jacob Zuma by some parts of Cosatu, and the subsequent decision by the federation's leadership to simply cancel all of the planned National May Day rally speeches on Monday, is hugely significant. It is the first time Zuma has been booed outside of Gauteng. It is the first time Zuma has been booed at an Alliance event. And it is the first time Zuma, or any sitting President since 1994, has been prevented from speaking at a public rally. This could be a turning point, not just for Zuma, and not just for Cosatu, but for the ANC itself. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The writing had been on the wall for several days before the rally. Last week letters addressed to Cosatu from Nehawu and the Communication Workers Union magically found their way into the public domain. In the letters, the unions indicated that they believed it would be inconsistent with Cosatu's resolution that Zuma should step down as the SA President for him to still address the traditional May Day rally. Later, the municipal workers of Samwu and the teachers of Sadtu joined them. The identity of these unions was...