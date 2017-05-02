2 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Theatre Review - Priscilla Is Salacious, Saucy and Screamingly Funny

Johannesburg has thrown off the very few inhibitions it ever had and gone wild for a raunchy show that's an anthem to gayness and personal liberation. By LESLEY STONES.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is salacious, saucy and screamingly funny, and not just for the screaming queens. It's outrageous entertainment that glitters and sparkles from the first moments when three divas descend from the ceiling.

Based on a massively iconic movie, Priscilla is the musical story of three Australian drag queens who head out in a camper van - the campest van you've ever seen - to perform in Alice Springs.

Along the way the flamboyant trio encounters adventure, prejudices, love, classic pop songs, mechanics, freedom and fulfilment, and 471 ridiculously garish costumes. You'll laugh at the look and carry on laughing at the script, the mannerisms and the movements. It's ludicrously funny if you're in the mood for some delicious, decadent madness.

The show has been entirely stocked with South Africans, and the talent is tremendous. The leader of the expedition is Tick (Daniel Buys) who has a young son he finally needs to meet. Buys plays the role beautifully as camp but conflicted, with his sense of duty...

