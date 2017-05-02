SOMETHING has terribly gone wrong at Harare City where the sun is not shining for the Sunshine Boys.

Harare City stretched their winless run to five games yesterday when they fell to ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Morris Depot.

Talent Chamboko was on target for the visitors scoring in the 41st minute to ensure Mike Madzivanyika's men continue with their woeful start to the campaign.

Harare City have only three points from as many draws to show for their efforts so far.

But it was the manner in which they went down in yesterday's game which left Madzivanyika a disappointed man as he felt his team deserved to walk away with three points.

The hosts had got off to a good start dominating the exchanges, but still found themselves on the back foot four minutes from the break.

"You lose to a team which creates one chance and you have got four, five chances and you can't put them away, what can you say?

"That's a big worry, that's my big worry we are creating chances and no composure in front of goal. It's very difficult but it's work, work has to be done. We are not scoring, we are creating chances and we are not putting them away. We still have to go back at training and work on it," Madzivanyika said.

Chamboko received a cross from striker Francisco Zekumbawire, who broke loose on the right side as he outran Harare City's defender Jimmy Tigere.

The bustling Zekumbawire gave his former team Harare City a torrid time all afternoon.

Yet the home side could have levelled three minutes later through Honey Chimutimunzeve.

But Chimutimunzeve saw his effort from range tipped over the bar by ZPC goalkeeper Tendai Hove.

Harare City winger Malvin Gaki had a good day in office, but his supplies found no takers.

Harare City continued with their hunt for a goal in the second half creating some good chances, but could not utilise them.

ZPC Kariba coach, Sunday Chidzambwa was a happy man after securing three points on the road.

"It was a very difficult game for both teams. Very few chances were created by both sides. But I think our mission was to try and take three points to Kariba.

"I am happy that we did and we look forward to the next match," said Chidzambwa.

However, the veteran coach feels they still need to work on their defence especially on high balls.

"A coach will never be satisfied. Like myself I am not satisfied with my defence. We really need to work hard on the defence. There are some areas like high balls we are failing to deal with high balls. So we need to work hard on the high balls and then our defence will become water tight," said Chidzambwa.

Teams:

Harare City: M. Nyamupanedengu, E. Zinyama, J. Tigere, P. Kabwe (W. Muvirimi 69th min), R. Uchena, E. Madhanhanga, T. Samanja, K. Kumwala (J. Jamu 46th min), W. Manondo, M. Gaki, H. Chimutimunzeve (T. Balakasi 46th min) .

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, T. Munyanduri, M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, A. Chiveya, C. Rukwanhi, D. Chakupe (B. Mutukure 66th min), T. Chamboko, R. Manuvire (B. Nyamuzihwa 87th min), F. Zekumbawire (T. Nyamandwe 75th min), N. Tigere.

Harare City . . . . . . . . 0

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . (1)1