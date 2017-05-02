2 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Harare Poised to Clinch Water Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare City Council will sign a joint venture deal with a local company to supply potable water drawn from Gletwyn dam to northern suburbs.

Northern suburbs, most of which have been receiving erratic water supplies like Glen Lorne, Glenwood and Shawasha Hills, would be expected to start receiving regular water supplies once the agreement is operationalised.

According to the recent Environmental Management Committee minutes, council wants acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube to negotiate a Memorandum of Agreement with Struxure Investments (Pvt) Ltd to allow for project implementation and offtake agreements which are required.

"The committee had before it a report (March 1, 2017) by the director of Harare Water (Eng Hosiah Chisango) on the feasibility study report for the Gletwyn Dam Water Treatment Works," read the minutes.

"He reported that the City of Harare had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Struxure Investments (Pvt) Ltd on December 23, 2015 for a feasibility study to be conducted to determine the possibility of supplying water from Gletwyn Dam to augment supplies to Harare."

Eng Chisango told councillors that Struxure Investments had carried out the feasibility study in January this year, indicating a potential water supply of 1 458 cubic metres per day, capable of supplying 2 000 households.

The committee noted that the city would utilise this capacity upon entering into favourable agreements with Struxure Investments and that the parties now need to proceed and negotiate the implementation modalities for the project.

The project would be implemented by the developer, with no financial obligations from council.

According to the deal, the project is expected to draw water from the dam to a treatment plant which will be installed at the dam and then water pumped into the Grange Reservoir.

Struxure will provide a pump house and water treatment plant while council offers the existing water distribution infrastructure and land for the construction of the water treatment plant.

The parties would share profits from water sales based on capital contributions by each party to the deal.

Zimbabwe

Refuse Truck Used to Smuggle Cough Syrup

FIVE municipal employees were arrested at the Victoria Falls Border Post last week after being caught attempting to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.