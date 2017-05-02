opinion

The Malawi Congress Party, is an enemy of itself. After every election it degenerates into squabbles, fires people and bring in novices and praise and worshippers next to its leader and expects to win elections. Unfortunately, MCP has only had four Presidents since its inception and one only won an election.

The MCP first President was Orton Chirwa. It might not be pleasing to say the party was led by a Northerner. Chirwa one of the first black lawyers for Malawi would actually be jailed and as many of us believe, killed in jail on the eve of multiparty democracy. If Orton Chirwa came out alive of jail, surely it could have been drama, he could have simply reclaimed the party. Someone somewhere feared the reality.

Confusion and gossip is DNA of MCP. That's why today, I can boldly call in to say, MCP is not in serious contention to form the next Government. Let's stroll back to history.

After inheriting the party, Kamuzu Banda turned it personal property. Strong indications that after being released from Gweru, Kamuzu was not in a hurry to get people like Dunduzu Chisiza Snr and others out of jail until late 1960s. The 1963 death of Dunduzu has remained suspicious as many deaths would years later.

In 1964 soon after independence, the MCP was back to its habits. It purged all strong characters and left with praise singers. The greatest people that could change Malawi including Henry Masauko Chipembere, Augustine Bwanausi, Willie Chokani and others were literally chased out of their homeland. We quickly replaced them with Gwanda Chakuamba, Chidzanja Nkhoma and others who could hunt the perceived enemies.

In 1983, Aaron Gadama, Regional Minister for the Centre, Secretary General Dick Matenje, Deputy Minister Twaibu Sangala and MP Augastine Chiwanga were literally killed and dumped in Thambani, Mwanza. Note, it does not matter with MCP where you come from, you are supposed to be brainless, praise singing and arrogant to rise in the hierarchy.

Gwanda Chakuamba who was the third President of the MCP since its formation, could not contain the heat. Each year he was forced to call for a convention, he was stripped of his Leader of Opposition and saved by courts and at one time, MCP broke into two, with one convention in Blantyre, the other in Lilongwe. The praise singers for then MCP Vice President John Tembo claimed Chakuamba was selling the party and he was "a confusionist."

At the peak of JZU-Chakuamba fight, JZU was fired from MCP, has his seat declared vacant after being found in contempt of court alongside then Secretary General Kate Kainja. Late Kainja, one of the strongest politicians Malawi was later pushed out and accused of selling out the party. JZU's lowest mark in politics came when he suggested something about the Late Kainja inability to have children, but that's MCP, no apologies it makes when it wants to attack its own members.

JZU, won from Chakuamba, then purged everyone else, from blue eyed boy Bintony Kutsaira to Late Ishmael Chafukira to his once former loyalist Beston Majoni. He later was at logger heads with people like Sosten Gwengwe.

Reverend Lazarus Chakwera promised transformational politics. When he won at convention, instead of inviting his competitors like Barack Obama did to form a strong front with Hillary, Chakwera joined the ranks of purging his own members. Counting the figures, he no longer speaks to Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, he no longer wants Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, he has fired long serving district chairpersons, MP Felix Jumbe, Jessie Kabwira, Chatinkha Nkhoma and Joseph Njobvuyalema. The tag is simple "confusionists who have been bought."

Unfortunately we have heard this story since Kamuzu took over the party. Unfortunately, Chakwera has failed to transform this mentality. Instead of talking to his colleagues, he hides and sends others to talk to senior party officials. He is a coward, as the rest of the MCP presidents (save for Orton Chirwa and Gwanda Chakuamba) who cannot confront internal dissent.

Before MCP youth leaguers start shouting at me "wogulidwa or wa DPP" check the facts and contradict me. Tell me am wrong that MCP has been firing very crucial persons with every stage. The party in simple honest is now a Lilongwe based party. During JZU it was Lilongwe-Dedza party. MCP can never recover to win the whole Kasungu, Nkhotakota, Dowa where Dr. Jean Kalirani whips them at will, Lilongwe City, Salima and Ntcheu.

The Central Region has only 66 constituencies, which MCP now can only claim to be solid in Lilongwe rural and part of Mchinji and Dedza. The MCP has failed to raise leadership in the North, East or South where combined has 127 constituencies.

Tell Reverend Chakwera, for him to win, he needed to sweep the 66 in the Central Region and add extra 30 plus in the North and South. His Lilongwe first philosophy makes it simple for Prophets to predict his landslide loss. People like Gustav Kaliwo, Richard Msowoya and even Jessie Kabwila gave the party a national face, they are principled and objective. Unfortunately, Chakwera is deep into MCP presidency politics where he sees enemies from within.

Dzuka Malawi, start looking for a party in 2019 that will not be part of our failed past of 53 years. Reverend Chakwera failed to speak against salary increase for MP's, he uses a very long convoy with his boys risky manoeuvres, he cant come out to explain his sudden wealth or how much well wishers have given him for the party or the alleged vehicles donated to him. He is busy purging his own team.

Dzuka Malawi, if you are tired with DPP, I would say be very tired with Chakwera's arrogance as well as wasting your time believing things will change in 2019 with MCP in power. If he can fail to speak to his own GS for 10 months, at State House arrogance will increase. 2019 we should elect a party with no past with our history, no recycled politicians, no arrogant politicians, no tribal groupings. Dzuka Malawi- vote for Dzuka Malawi party!