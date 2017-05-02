2 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido to Be Arraigned in Dutse Today

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — A former Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has been moved to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state for subsequent arraignment, Police said.

The Public Relation Officer of the Police Zone 1 Head Quarters in Kano, DSP Muhammad Sambo Sokoto, who confirmed this to Daily Trust on phone, said the former would face trial over inciting comment.

It would be recalled that Lamido has been in police custody at Polce zone 1 headquarters Kano since Sunday.

Police sources at zone 1 informed Daily Trust that, the former governor was escorted to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa state by heavily armed policemen in a Toyota Hilux.

