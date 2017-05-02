Windhoek — The police say 22 people lost their lives in road accidents from Friday to Monday afternoon - with 15 deaths recorded in one accident that occurred on the road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja on Sunday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said in the weekend crime report that an Iveco bus travelling from the north carrying 24 occupants collided with a Nissan NP 200, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The impact of the accident resulted in the Iveco bus catching fire and 10 people were burned beyond recognition whereas 14 survived the accident. All five occupants in the Nissan NP 200 perished," revealed Shikwambi.

In total 31 lives were lost in various crimes reported to the police, while road accident claimed 22 lives.

Shikwambi said the remains of the accident victims are currently at the Windhoek police mortuary. She requested immediate family members whose loved ones had travelled but had not reached their destinations to visit the Windhoek police for DNA and identification procedures.

One person died on the Keetmanshoop to Tses road on Saturday afternoon when the driver of Toyota Hilux lost control of the vehicle and caused it to overturn. Shikwambi said one passenger identified as Angela Kheibes, 39, died instantly whereas the driver, 40, sustained slight injuries.

Police in Kavango East opened a case of culpable homicide and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol against a driver after he bumped a pedestrian who was crossing the Rundu-Divundu gravel road. The pedestrian died instantly and was identified as Muronda Johannes Ndara. He was 23 years old.

The accident happened on Saturday at about 02h00 at Mupapama village. Shikwambi said the driver, 32, further lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a house, causing serious injuries to himself and his passenger.

"It was detected that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol," said Shikwambi. She added the driver is a resident of Kehemu.

Police in Windhoek also opened a case of culpable homicide after a grey Colt with one occupant, heading to Windhoek, encroached into the lane of an oncoming white Iveco, which was carrying about 24 passengers, and the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the grey colt, Richard Karipo, 59, died instantly.

Shikwambi added that the driver of the Iveco and most of the passengers sustained serious to slight injuries and were treated at hospital.

A 62-year-old man died upon arriving in hospital after he fell from a moving truck near farm Garrib in the Dordabis area. It is alleged the man, identified as Nikolaas Basson, fell from the moving white truck that was carrying a load of household furniture and appliances.

Basson was a passenger at the back of the truck. Shikwambi said Basson was rushed to Dordabis clinic, however he was declared dead upon arrival.

In a separate accident at Rehoboth, Xalied Nadia van der Bergh, 27, died when a sedan collided head-on with a bakkie. Van der Bergh was a passenger in the bakkie. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and have been treated at hospital.