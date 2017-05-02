There is a week-long tour to Israel this month for interested Malawians which will give them an opportunity to appreciate some of the most significant places in the life of Jesus Christ - a figure very central to Christians - including his birthplace, organisers BVG Expeditions have announced.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, BVG Expeditions communications and marketing manager, Chifundo Soko, said the trip has been organised in a very professional manner so that those that will be part of it have the best experience.

An experienced travel consultant, Soko said they organised the tour to the Holy Land so that they set a paradigm in the country on how to manage international travel trips.

She said it will be a great experience.

"This is an exciting opportunity for one to reflect and experience the amazing land that has shaped our faith and beliefs. It is a once in a life time experience as you get to walk where Jesus walked and pray at places Jesus prayed," said Soko.

According to her, BVG has the requisite experience in organising tours and called upon all faith-based groups and individuals to join in the trip.

The first trip, Soko, said is scheduled for May 20th to May 28th and the second will be from November 4 to November 12.