2 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: African, Outjo and Gunners Reach Debmarine Cup Last 16

Windhoek — Young African, Outjo FC and Mighty Gunners on Saturday booked their places in the round of 16 of the Debmarine Namibia Cup following thrilling action that saw them record vital victories at the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo.

The round of 32 took place at Otjiwarongo on Saturday with three games and three places up for grabs. The matches were initially scheduled for Paresis Stadium but later were moved to the more favorable venue, Mokati Stadium in Orwetoveni location.

In the first match of the day, Young African FC secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over home town team Otjiwarongo FC, while Outjo FC defeated United Stars by 5-4 to advance to the next round.

The third and final match of the day was between premiership campaigners Mighty Gunners and Citizens, a highly entertaining match that produced five goals as Gunners went on to win the match 3-2.

Clubs that have qualified for the round of 16 of the Debmarine Cup are Gunners, Outjo Academy, African, Gendev FC, Rundu Chiefs, Life Fighters, Young Beauties, Unam FC, Young Chiefs, Eleven Arrows, Touch & Go, Tura Magic, Civics, Bee Bob Brothers, Eastern Chiefs and Try Again.

