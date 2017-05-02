Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Wanted Militant Leader Ossy Ibori

Lagos — Soldiers attached to Operation Delta Safe yesterday killed one of the most wanted leaders of a militant gang, Ossy Ibori, after a shootout at Ajakpa area of Ondo State.

The soldiers stormed Ibori's hideout at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, last night in line with their mandate to rid Niger Delta of all criminal acts of militancy and kidnappings.

Ibori was gunned down during the gun duel, along with some of his gang members. "His body was identified by some of the locals in the area. While search for other criminals who jumped into the water with gunshot wounds is ongoing, troops had recovered one AK-47 Rifle and 4 Magazines," Daily Trust heard.

Criminal gangs led by late Ossy Ibori have been terrorising parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states. Last month, the gang killed an army captain and two policemen at Ikorodu. Late last year, they abducted students and staff of a secondary school.

Major Abubakar Abdullahi Major, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre appealed to law abiding residents of the affected communities to remain calm, vigilant and support the troops with valuable information on whereabouts of other criminals.