2 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kamwendo Says Players Under Pressure to Deliver As Nomads Hit With Injuries

By Elijah Phimbi

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers versatile attacker Joseph Kamwendo has admitted that his star studded team will be under pressure to deliver as the new TNM Super League season commences this weekend.

While boosting that the Nomads is the Real Madrid of Malawi-due to the quality of players in the squad-the former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe gifted left footed player called upon the players, officials and supporters for togetherness inorder to achieve their dream of winning the league title and other trophies.

"We know that the pressure is on us to deliver this season but I can assure all Wanderers supporters that together we can do it. We have quality players and we are the Real Madrid of Malawi" said Kamwendo.

However, the Nomads are at risk to struggle in their opening league games due to injuries particularly up-front.

The list of injured reliable players include strikers Nigerian Amos Bello, Ishmael Thindwa and Peter Wadabwa who got injured while on national duty as well as holding midfielder Alfred Manyozo Junior.

It is confirmed that a medical assessment conducted on Thindwa will see the player being out of action for three to four weeks according to the player.

But Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira in an interview with local press insisted they still have a backup for the injured stars.

Be Forward Wanderers are expected to face league defending champions Kamuzu Barracks in the 2017 Tnm Super League launch match at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday 6th April 2017.

During the pre-season, the nomads played nine friendly games.

They managed to win seven times and lost twice to Mafco and Moyale by 3-1 and 2-1 goal margins respectively.

