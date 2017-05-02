Nigeria: 2016 Budget - Police Face Probe Over Diversion of N7.2 Billion

The National Assembly is set to revisit alleged misappropriation of N7.2 billion allocated to the Police in the 2016 Appropriation Act, sources said yesterday.

It was gathered that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris violated the 2016 Appropriation Act, the fiscal responsibility Act and Public Procurement Act in the implementation of the capital component of the 2016 budget of the Police.

Sources said N7.2 billion meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations and the purchase of 10 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were misappropriated by the Police.

It was gathered that out of the amount, N6 billion was meant for the rehabilitation of police stations, while N1.2 billion was approved by the legislature in the 2016 budget for the purchase of APCs.

At the House of Representatives a motion to this effect was sponsored by Rep Gabriel Onyewife (APGA, Anambra) in January and the IGP was summoned.

But a ranking lawmaker said yesterday that the issue was being revisited to ensure proper utilisation of budget, in line with the anti-corruption stand of the present administration.

"We are going to look at the issue again to ensure proper utilisation of budget. Diversion of budget without recourse to the National Assembly is an impeachable offence even for Mr President not talk of the Inspector General of Police," he said.

He said the probe has nothing to do with the invasion of Senator Danjuma Goje's residence, "We want proper implementation of the budget and nothing more. If you can remember, the issue started in January".

When contacted yesterday, the chairman of the House of Reps police affairs committee, Halliru Dauda Jika (APC, Bauchi) confirmed that the IGP appeared before his committee over the matter, but he did not give further details, saying he was out of the country.