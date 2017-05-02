2 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Muslim Lawyers' Alumni of Zanzibar University Train Chiefs to Legal Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Mphwere

A group of Malawian lawyers under Zanzibar University Muslim Graduate Association (ZUMUGA) has said there is need for the traditional leaders to be sensitised to legal issues to keep them abreast with newly enacted laws.

The observation was made Sunday during a sensitisation meeting which Zamora had with chiefs at Senior Chef Kadewere's residence in Chiradzulu.

A zumuga representative Yusuf Juma said most chiefs and their subjects are not aware of legal issues pertaining to land, deceased estates, child marriages and accidents.

"We have talked about issues that can [lead] somebody to commit criminal offences and end up in jail, thereby depriving the community towards development," he said, adding that was why they targeted the chiefs so that they should impart it to their subjects.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Chief Kadewere, group village head Kadewere thanked the lawyers for the training.

"We didn't know anything else concerning these legal issues. The coming of these lawyers has been an eye opener to us," she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Malawi

Diasporans Fundraise for People With Albinism With Dinner and Dance

Deeply touched by the on-going untold misery for people born and living with albinism, Malawians in the UK ganged for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.