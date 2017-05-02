A group of Malawian lawyers under Zanzibar University Muslim Graduate Association (ZUMUGA) has said there is need for the traditional leaders to be sensitised to legal issues to keep them abreast with newly enacted laws.

The observation was made Sunday during a sensitisation meeting which Zamora had with chiefs at Senior Chef Kadewere's residence in Chiradzulu.

A zumuga representative Yusuf Juma said most chiefs and their subjects are not aware of legal issues pertaining to land, deceased estates, child marriages and accidents.

"We have talked about issues that can [lead] somebody to commit criminal offences and end up in jail, thereby depriving the community towards development," he said, adding that was why they targeted the chiefs so that they should impart it to their subjects.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Chief Kadewere, group village head Kadewere thanked the lawyers for the training.

"We didn't know anything else concerning these legal issues. The coming of these lawyers has been an eye opener to us," she said.

