Liberia: CNDRA Inducts New Manager in Maryland

By George K. Momo

The center for national documents and records agency or CNDRA, in Maryland has inducted an administrative manager to oversee its activities in the county.The induction ceremony held on Monday, 1May brought together county officials, representatives of line ministries and agencies, and the county coordinator of the Independent National Human Rights.

CNDRA Deputy Director General for Administration, Martin Saye Kulah, says the duty of the administrative manager is to insure that proper documentations are passed over to the next elected government.

He says after careful review and vetting, his office appointed Mr. Anthony William as administrative manager for Maryland County with oversight to make sure the office there is kept in good shape.

Mr. Kulah added that the administrative manager is also expected to advise management on how to mobilize resources for the proper upkeep of the CNDRA in the county.

In response, Mr. William expressed willingness to work with the current management team on the ground to move the agency forward.

However, he reminded that as an individual, he along could not do all, and called on the current team on the ground to rally around him to move the entity forward, saying, "I believe in teamwork, because two heads are better than one".

Assistant county superintendent Nathaniel Toe, Jr., said he trusts the ability of the newly inducted administrative manager, adding that he is of the conviction that Mr. William will make different in moving the entity forward. He then pledged the county's full support in working with the new CNDRA boss to bring about transformation in the agency.

