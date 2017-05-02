2 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chakwera Says MCP Squabbles Are Sponsored By Political Competitors

By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has called for party unity, saying the problems rocking the oldest party are sponsored by their political competitors.

This was the first time Chakwera has indirectly commented on secretary general Gustave Kaliwo's calls for party convention since his news conference on Saturday.

Speaking in Ntcheu on Saturday, Chakwera did not mention Kaliwo by name but he said external agents were fuelling the problems in MCP in order to destabilise the party.

Chakwera did not mention the elements but it is believed he meant the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He, however, assured people that the party will come out stronger than ever before and grab the presidency from the DPP which he said has failed Malawians in all spheres of life from economy to corruption.

Chakwera also told the Peter Mutharika administration to stop arbitrary arrests of opposition members using state agents.

He said the opposition would not be cowed and intimidated by the arrests and harassment.

The police arrested sister to former president Cecelia Kumpukwe last week whilst the Malawi Revenue Authority pounced on vehicles belonging to Peoples Party vice president Kamlepo Kalua.

 
Malawi

