Kano State Governor says he is not bowing to blackmailers who said he was not working but sleeping.

‎Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.‎

He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.‎

"My opponents always complain that I sleep at public functions but I want them to try and differentiate between the two.

‎"Political blackmail is not an issue to me because I am used to it and will continue to work for the good people of the state," he said.‎

The governor's critics had been accusing him of sleeping in most public functions.

‎Ganduje said the ultra modern skill acquisition centre being constructed by his administration would provide employment opportunities to teeming youths of Kano.‎

The governor said that the state government would continue the development of infrastructure across the state as part of effort to improve the welfare of the people.