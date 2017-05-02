Deeply touched by the on-going untold misery for people born and living with albinism, Malawians in the UK ganged for a common purpose and organised a 'Dinner and Dance' aimed at raising funds to help avert the plight.

The fundraising Summer Ball, which will take place at Kings Banqueting Suite on Blackberry Lane, Coventry CV2 3JW on July 29th 2017 and being organised under the theme: "Supporting Sustainable Programmes for people born with albinism' will start from 3:00 pm through to 03:00 am the next day, and promises to be action-packed.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times one of the organisers, Paul Price Kanaventi said preparations for the event are at an advanced stage and that tickets which are pegged at £35 as entry charges have started selling on a high note.

Said Kanaventi: "As Malawians in the diaspora, we have a social responsibility to contribute to the motherland, Malawi in all development spheres including giving support the needy. We are inviting all Malawians and other nationalities to come and support us raise funds for a good cause."

Kanaventi explained that the event is being organised by G&G in collaboration with The Steve Chijota Show, 'him of the show must go on mantra' Power Global Radio (PGR), Madzimayi Akatendeka, and Nottingham based Zelina Music Company Music Company.

"We are deeply concerned by what our brothers and sister born and living with Albinism are going through in Malawi especially the gross violation of their fundamental right, right to live. So we would love to help them in any possible way," said Kanaventi.

Kanaventi said UK-based Malawian MC, Chijota, captain of vocal train' will lead the proceedings while Malawian Manchester based selector DJ Forbes will be on the spinning decks.

Steven Kanaventi, another organiser said: "We are proud and humbled to be part of this humanitarian call as part of the G&G committee in answering God's call to help put to an end the killing of innocent people with albinism in Malawi and Africa as a whole. On behalf of the committee I plead with all Malawians in the UK and everyone else to come and support us help our brothers and sister."

Kanaventi added that the patrons to the event will be spoilt for choice as DJ Forbes will not be the only one on the turn-tables mixing and fixing the music decks, Power Global Radio enterprising disco jockey, DJ Nice will also be there dishing out dance-floor filling tunes. The legendary DJ Josey will also be in attendance to spin the big tunes and memory tickling songs of all times.

Malawian 'Michael Jackson' will also there to entertain the patrons with his dancing antics.

Steve Chijota when asked how he is preparing for the event, he simply said with his trademark husky voice: "I am ready. Bring it for the show must go on. I was born ready."

Speaking in an interview Coordinator for National Association of persons with Albinism, Boniface Ophiyah Massah expressed appreciation to the organisers of the fundraising event, G&G, all its partners and all Malawians in the UK for their willingness to support our cause.

"We are deeply honoured that some people still love us and are taking their time off their busy schedules to support us. We really appreciate and we pray that God bless such people. Our lives are in danger," said Massah.

The increase in attacks and widespread discrimination coupled with ineffective policing has meant that many of Malawi's population of between 7,000 and 10,000 people with albinism live in constant fear.

"Apart from being ostracised, ridiculed, denied, being treated as second class citizens and being killed chickens, we need such kind of love and just to know that some people have us and our pains in their heart is a very satisfying to say the least."

Amnesty International has since been calling upon the government of Malawi to adopt specific measures to protect the rights to life and security of people with albinism by providing increased levels of visible policing in rural districts and taking action when attacks against this population group occur.