Nigeria: Buhari Asks Workers to Join Whistle Blowers

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday asked workers to be in the forefront of activities in the realisation of the whistle blowing policy of his administration.

He assured workers on the speedy consideration of the proposed new national minimum wage.

President Buhari gave the assurance in his message to the nation's workers on the occasion of this year's Workers' Day celebration.

He said: "I am happy to inform you that government will give expeditious consideration to the proposal contained in the Technical Committee's Report which was submitted to it on April 6, 2017.

"Government will take necessary steps to implement the final recommendation of the Main Government/Labour Committee as it relates to the setting up the new National Minimum Wage Committee and the needed palliatives."

The president explained that this to reduce the discomfort currently being experienced by the Nigerian working class.

He also assured that his government would continue to do all at its disposal to better the lots of all citizens and more importantly to provide a commensurate welfare for all Nigerian workers.

President Buhari emphasised that his commitment to the fight against corruption "is total and irreversible", saying "We must fight corruption before it destroys us."

He commended the organised labour for their support and encouragement to his administration's fight against corruption which he noted was the bane of sustainable economic development.

He affirmed that the recession had posed such a substantial risk characterised by low- productivity, mass retrenchment of workers and closure of workplaces due to high cost of doing business, unregulated subcontracting and outsourcing with its consequences on welfare of workers.

He acknowledged that Nigerian workers had, in the face of these inevitable challenges, shown maturity and understanding "in spite of the situation in which we found ourselves.I strongly salute your great sense of patriotism and loyalty to the country."

He urged effective deployment of labour relations, an amalgamated approach that would be used in creating a conducive work environment that would attract foreign investment for wealth creation.

The President Buhari also called on government, workers and employers to work together to get the economy out of the current recession.

"Therefore, I called on the organised labour to continue to partner with this administration by resorting to social dialogue as an indispensable tool for conflict resolution.

"Today, we stand in solitary with workers all over the world to commemorate this historic Day which marked a turning point in the economies of the nations and the welfare of the working class, "he stated.

Buhari, who urged support and cooperation, said his government was committed to restoring growth, investing n people and building a global competitive economy to its full realisation.