Namibia: Tomorrow Is D-Day for Farm Competition

Windhoek — Farmers have only until tomorrow to enter the FNB Namibia beautiful farm competition.

FNB launched the beautiful farm competition in which they request farmers to submit their photos and stand a chance to win one of three great cash prizes to the value of N$8 000.

"We all know that times have been tough over the past few years, especially with the drought. Now that we have had rains in most parts of the country, we wish to show how lovely our country is, through the eyes of our farmers and photography. What can be more beautiful than long green grass, split by a wet gravel road travelled frequently by the farmer and fat cattle or wild animals grazing and enjoying nature's bounty?" says Christo Viljoen, head of Agri and Tourism at FNB Namibia.

More information is available from Elzita Beukes, communications manager at FNB Holdings on telephone: (+264 61) 299 2125, elzita.beukes@fnbnamibia.com.na