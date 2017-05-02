Zimbabwe: Family Fights Over Plot

A Chiredzi family is embroiled in a wrangle over a 10-hectare plot left behind by its polygamous father who died in 2001.

Members of the Chimbidzikai family accuse a family member of trying to register the plot in his name ahead of two surviving spouses.

A close member of the family told The Herald that the late Andrew Chimbidzikai left a will stipulating that his surviving spouses, Modester Chimbidzikai and Evelyn Chimuriwo, should inherit the plot.

He said efforts to approach the Master of the High Court to change ownership of the plot were futile as some close relatives advised the widows against the idea.

Later, Antony Chimbidzikai, one of the deceased's sons, tried to register the estate in his name without success.

He is also accused of using a bogus journalist who masqueraded as the vice-president of a non-existent association, Journalists of Zimbabwe, which he alleged was based at Herald House.

In response to the allegations, Antony said the misunderstanding arose after the will was read by a lawyer, only named as Kusemwa, whom he said was long de- registered.

He claimed no one in the family got a copy of the will.

"We suspect that it was doctored as we were not shown the contents of the will," he said.

"Now we are suffering because we cannot benefit from the plot, such that one of my brothers has dropped from university because of non-payment of tuition fees."