Nigeria: FAAN Inferno - Probe Panel Set to Submit Report

Lagos — The probe panel set up to unravel the circumstances behind the fire disaster at the corporate headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is expected to submit its report this week, Daily Trust heard.

Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, who inaugurated the probe panel comprising representatives from the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Accident Investigation Bureau, the Authority's Director of Security Services, representatives from Fire department, Safety department and Legal, gave it two weeks to submit its report.

The fire disaster occurred on April 11 while the committee was inaugurated the following with the hope that the report would he submitted on April 26 (last week). There was no official statement as to why the committee did not submit the report last week.

However, sources told our correspondent that the committee had completed its work while the report would be submitted to the FAAN MD any moment from now.

Acting General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu also confirmed that the panel had completed its assignment, saying the MD currently awaits the report.

Similarly it was learnt that a separate committee set up to investigate the fire incident by the Nigerian Police, Airport Command also submitted its report last Friday.