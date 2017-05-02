Nigeria: Senate Delays 37 Confirmations Over Magu

The Senate is delaying confirmation of 37 nominees for various appointments, as its face-off with the Presidency over the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu lingers, Daily Trust gathered.

Our correspondents report that aside the confirmation of Magu, 37 nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari are awaiting approval of the Senate.

Senators had on 28th March stood down the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The two weeks ultimatum given to the president to replace Magu elapsed on April 11th. The Senators had rejected Magu twice.

The bad blood created by Magu's confirmation has also stalled the confirmation of two ministerial nominees.

Buhari in a letter dated March 28th and addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki nominated Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni (Kogi State) and Suleiman Zarma Hassan (Gombe) for consideration as ministers.

Also affected in the imbroglio are three non-career ambassadorial nominees; Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (Imo State), Joseph Olusola Iji (Ondo State) and retired Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna (Gombe).

Also stalled at the Senate is the confirmation of non-executive directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), namely; Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North East), Professor Justitia Nnabuko (South East), Professor Mike Obadan (South South), Dr Abdu Abubakar (North West) and Adeola Adetunji.

Our correspondents report that the requests by the President on the CBN directors, ambassadorial nominees and NERC chairman, Professor James Momoh were read last Wednesday and no action has been taken on it.

Efforts to get the spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger) on the issue yielded no result as his mobile phones were switched off.