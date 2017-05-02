2 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sheriff Assures Workers of Better Life in 2019

By Saawua Terzungwe

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, has assured Nigerian workers that come 2019, the party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and properly address the issue of minimum wage and other welfare packages.

Sheriff, in a statement yesterday by the party's Deputy National Chairman, ‎Dr Cairo Ojougboh, said they were fully aware of the challenges confronting Nigerians, saying the trend could only be changed through the ballot box.

"2019 would be another opportunity to change power; then workers would know what it means to have PDP back in power. We understand the difficulties the nation is going through at the moment, but a government can only be changed through the ballots.

‎"We don't seek to just take power; we seek a partnership with labour that will eventually emancipate the Nigerian people no matter your tribe or religion.‎

"We want to congratulate the nation's workers and urged them not to relent in taking the nation to greater heights," the statement said.

