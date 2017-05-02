2 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Crime - Residents Partner With Police

By Taiwo Adeniyi

Residents of Gwarinpa have reiterated their commitment to partnering with the police in ridding the community of criminals.

The chairman of ADKAN Estate Residents Association, Funsho Fasipe, who made this known during a security meeting with residents, landlords and security agencies, said residents needed to do more to aid police in securing the community.

"Partnering with the police is easy for us because we found out that security is everybody's business, we can't fold our arms and just wait for the police to rid our environment of criminals," he said.

He commended the Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, for his professionalism.

"He is an officer that is always driving home the cliché, police is your friend. We are ready to give him necessary support and encouragement," he said.

While addressing the stakeholders, Sabo urged them to always be security conscious and also install necessary security devices in their homes and vehicles.

