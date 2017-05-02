South Africa: Van Breda Trial - 24 Burglaries At De Zalze Estate Since 2002

There have been 24 burglaries at De Zalze Estate since 2002, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

This was according to Advocate Pieter Botha, for triple murder accused Henri van Breda, during cross examination of first responding officer Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans.

The officer had testified that he had seen no evidence of a burglary when he arrived at the Goske Street house on the day of the axe attack in January 2015.

Valuables, like a laptop and a handbag, had been in clear sight.

Van Breda in his plea explanation claimed a balaclava-clad intruder wearing gloves and dark clothes had attacked his family.

Kleynhans had initially testified that Henri did not appear traumatised when he found him at the scene, but had appeared emotional, albeit not teary.

Botha pointed out that in Kleynhans' statement of the incident, he had described Henri as traumatised.

The sergeant conceded, saying it was not deliberate.

"Why are all the differences in a manner which incriminates the accused?" he asked Kleynhans, who apologised for his mistake.

Botha also pointed out that no drugs had been found in Van Breda's system and that he had told the court that he had had wine with his family the night before.

