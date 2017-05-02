South Africa: Relatives of a Deceased Sought By Police

Set against the backdrop of low growth, dire unemployment figures, and a huge infrastructure deficit - the theme of this… Read more »

Hammarsdale detectives are requesting assistance in tracing the relatives of the unknown black male. He is about 50 years old and was knocked by a train at Hammarsdale railway station on 13 April 2017. He was transferred to RK Khan Hospital where he passed away on 20 April 2017. The deceased was wearing a striped shirt and dark coloured pants. Anyone who may have information regarding the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Thembinkosi Mkhize on 031 7361191 or 0795000586. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

