Liberia: CDC Warns Against Code of Conduct Suspension

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has warned against the alleged suspension of the Code of Conduct in the ensuing October 10 general and presidential elections in the country.

The party through its national chairman, Nathaniel McGill cautioned all those who are in the habit of calling for the suspension of the code of conduct to desist as the party would not accept any form of violation of the constitution and any other laws of the country as it relates to the electioneering process in the country.

Chairman McGill made the comments Monday, May, 1 2017, on the grounds of the Congress for Democratic (CDC) when 29 members of the opposition Liberty Party and a member from the ruling Unity Party took up official membership with the CDC.

Chairman McGill indicated that the CDC would not be a part of anything that would according to him undermine the rule of law in the country, nothing that there are individuals who benefit at the expense of the ordinary people through interim government.

"They know that they can't win elections and they want to suppress this country again but we want to warn them that the law is the law, don't temper with our constitution any other law pertaining to the elections of this country, McGill stressed.

McGill asserted that the CDC is going to rally the citizens and political parties of this country so as to standing up for their rights and for the rule of law to prevail; noting that any other thing outside of the Code of Conduct would not be accepted.

McGill said that he believes no one person has the power to suspend any portion of the Code of Conduct in order to suit certain individuals in the ensuing elections, as doing so would undermine the rule of law in the country.

He noted that he does not believe that President Sirleaf is interested in any act of such, but rather she would stand on the side of the law, adding that there are individuals around the Liberian leaders who according to him are trying to mislead the President.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that there are calls for the suspension of the Code of Conduct in the impending elections and that said law should take effect in the next elections.