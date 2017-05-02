2 May 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cllr. Kuku Dorbor Resigns From Liberty Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Toweh Alphonso

Former Montserrado County Representative Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor says her resignation from the Liberty Party (LP) has nothing to do with primary as it has been insinuated in many quarters in Montserrado County.

Cllr. Dorbor disclosed that she resigned from the party in February this year based on what she referred to as some political differences with in the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Dorbor further noted that her over ten years stay in the Liberty party has no bad records but believed that it is time to shift from the LP to the Liberia Transformation Party.

She made the assertion on Friday at the McDaniel Faith Academy in Paynesville when she crowned and splashed the queens of the Dorbor's Foundation Tuition free schools in District #3 in Montserrado County.

The former Montserrado County district #3 Representative than district#6 added that she is the convection that she can delivered District #3 comes October 2017 as a candidate of the Liberia Transformation Party.

Meanwhile, Madam Dorbor who is also the Executive Director of the Dorbor's foundation disclosed that the Foundation is free of politics and will continue to operate whether win or not comes 2017.

She disclosed that the Dorbor's Foundation is operating three tuition free schools with over one thousand students from in and around district #3 in Montserrado County.

Madam Dorbor further stressed that since 201, she has been running the Dorbor's Foundation single handedly with her own little resources in order to assist the less fortunate people in and around district #3 in Montserrado County.

The former Montserrado County Representative named those institutions as the McDaniel Faith Academy, Paynesville central Academy Annex one and two all afternoon sessions.

According to her, the tuition free schools are not only restricted to residents of district #3, but also other residents from various districts that are finding it difficult to achieve secondary education in Montserrado County.

Liberia

Rwandans in Liberia Commemorate Genocide

Members of the Rwandan community in Liberia on Saturday paid homage to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.