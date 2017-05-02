Liberia: Cllr. Kuku Dorbor Resigns From Liberty Party

Former Montserrado County Representative Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor says her resignation from the Liberty Party (LP) has nothing to do with primary as it has been insinuated in many quarters in Montserrado County.

Cllr. Dorbor disclosed that she resigned from the party in February this year based on what she referred to as some political differences with in the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Dorbor further noted that her over ten years stay in the Liberty party has no bad records but believed that it is time to shift from the LP to the Liberia Transformation Party.

She made the assertion on Friday at the McDaniel Faith Academy in Paynesville when she crowned and splashed the queens of the Dorbor's Foundation Tuition free schools in District #3 in Montserrado County.

The former Montserrado County district #3 Representative than district#6 added that she is the convection that she can delivered District #3 comes October 2017 as a candidate of the Liberia Transformation Party.

Meanwhile, Madam Dorbor who is also the Executive Director of the Dorbor's foundation disclosed that the Foundation is free of politics and will continue to operate whether win or not comes 2017.

She disclosed that the Dorbor's Foundation is operating three tuition free schools with over one thousand students from in and around district #3 in Montserrado County.

Madam Dorbor further stressed that since 201, she has been running the Dorbor's Foundation single handedly with her own little resources in order to assist the less fortunate people in and around district #3 in Montserrado County.

The former Montserrado County Representative named those institutions as the McDaniel Faith Academy, Paynesville central Academy Annex one and two all afternoon sessions.

According to her, the tuition free schools are not only restricted to residents of district #3, but also other residents from various districts that are finding it difficult to achieve secondary education in Montserrado County.