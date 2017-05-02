Liberia: 'Evil Regime'

A former stalwart of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Samuel Worzi has described the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration as "evil and not in the interest of the Liberian people".

Former partisan Worzi made the assertion Monday, May 1, 2017 at the headquarters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) when he officially joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Worzi said his decision to join the CDC was triggered by the demonstration of the party to properly conduct itself over the years under the leadership of Sen. George Weah, thus, he regretted the moment of supporting the ruling establishment.

Worzi asserted that he supported the ruling party and President Sirleaf because at the time he believed that the Liberian leader, having being a major player in the country's 14 years of civil unrest could provide a better solution for the forward march of the country.

"We supported Madam Sirleaf in the past because at that time we felt that Madam Sirleaf after being a key part of the country's dark past and up to now, she knew about the critical issues in order to transform the country, but we were wrong," Worzi stressed.

The former UP deputy campaign spokesman during the 2011 elections in the country noted that never again would he cast his ballot for the Unity Party because according to him President Ellen Johnson Sirlef continues to undermine the growth and forward march of the country.

Worzi apologized to the CDC for raining insults on the party in the past and stated that he should have become a partisan of the CDC long ago but instead wasting his time at the UP.

He indicated that his long stay at the UP is as the result of his blind eyes to the passion and cause of the "evil regime of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the UP over the years", adding that he can now see and can only see a CDC victory in the impending 2017 elections.

"I see that behold our time is now and the CDC first round victory is a must for which I have to be a full flesh member of the mighty Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)," Worzi maintained.

He believes that this is now the time for what he considers as the true emancipation of the less fortunate Liberians from poverty, despotism, nepotism, immorality, marginalization, suppression, witch hunt and starvation among others..

Meanwhile, accepting Worzi and other members from the opposition Liberty Party CDC chairman Nathaniel McGill welcomed the new members to the party.