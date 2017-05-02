Liberia: 'War Without Borders'

Liberia's post-war rape portfolio is said to have taken a very bothersome trend as a result of the increase being witnessed in recent times, somehow making a war being fought without borders.

While concerned authorities seem to be working very assiduously to stamp out the menace, it is reportedly raining undiminished in the County of Nimba in an uncontrollable manner.

Rape is a priority issue in Liberia since the inception of this government, but most men are continuously falling prey, blaming their somehow 'willful crime' on the work of the devil.

A good number of Liberians (males) are presently behind bars for rape-related crimes across the country, as a way of deterring others, but to non-avail. Since it came into being, the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection has put in place programs and actions aimed at eradicating it by educating Liberians about the danger of rape and the consequences thereof.

In a decentralized mood, the ministry has assigned agents across the country to monitor, educate and provide updates on rape related activities. In Nimba County, coordinator Yaah Belleh Suah has given a raw assessment of how the county is coping with the menace.

According to her, rape is more or less like an illness in the county due to the increasing nature, with many children being victimized. Madam Suah said rape cases in the County were increasing on a daily basis despite harsh penalty awarded to perpetrators of the act.

"There is a need for government to sit and discuss with relevant authorities in order to reverse the current rape law and to as well ensure that victims are served fair justice," she encouraged.

The general coordinator further explained that there has been an increasing number in rape cases some of which are on the court docket without knowing the fate of those cases which is a result of the ineffectiveness of the rape law.

"There should be a time where government and other authorities will sit and look at the law in order to identify and amend the portion that is not working", the Nimba County general coordinator cited.

Suah maintained that men are mostly in charge of rape cases at the various court something she believed responsible for victims not being served justice adding "men are the lawyers and judges of rape cases; so, they cannot afford to see their counterparts go to jail, they are going to find a way to fit in that so that they can have the perpetrator released".

She explained that most often, children are being rape by either immediate relatives or someone in their community. More than 80 percent of rapes in Liberia and the world at large, are committed by someone the victim knows-colleagues, dates, friends, or family members. But the dull image of a violent stranger prowling in an alley has so distorted the media and the public's view of rape that many no longer recognize the majority of rape cases as "real" but rather as mere alcohol-fueled miscommunications.

According to her, there are many rape cases lashing at the court dockets pending trail noting that some have lastly for two or three years that is yet to be deal with despite substantial evidence by the institution or persons involved.

Through emotionally charged interviews with victims and relevant authorities; a thorough analysis of current rape research, government statistics, and medical and judicial records; and examination of a number of recent cases, reveals how widespread victim blaming and distortion of the facts are being used to further political agendas.

She claimed that the court is also a major problem for the increasing level of rape in the court as its carryout jail delivery without any form of re-arrests which is very unfortunate.

Suah further explained that in the 2017 February term of court, there were 12 cases of rape but only one was trail and sentence for 12 years. Accordingly, Suah wants more awareness carryout particularly in high to reach area thereby acknowledging people about the dangerous of rape and penalty attached noting that awareness had helped many people in speaking out on the issue.

But as Liberia rebuilds its infrastructure and society after a war in which armed rebels and child soldiers murdered, raped and looted their way round the country with impunity, women are starting to step forward to talk about attacks, and report their attackers to the authorities.

Also commenting on the issue, Social Worker of Concern Women of Nimba, Comfort Torkpah blamed 'interest' as one key factor affecting the country, and stressed the need for women to be assigned at every court to observe the process.

She mentioned that on numerous occasions, rape victims are not served justice due to the dominant nature of males at the court. Torkpah further stated that security authorities in the county are more focus on arresting motorcyclist then flagging the issue regarding rape or SGBV cases.

Meanwhile, according to the eight-judiciary circuit court in Sanniqullie, twenty-one rape cases on the court docket expected to be trail in the May 8 term of court. On October 10, 2010, the Liberia's Court E, a court chamber in Monrovia was established and dedicated only to deal with rape cases. The court, was a direct response to what many people called a rape "epidemic" in Liberia. The country's post-war rape states are sky-high, while most of the victims are young girls.

Because no human activity takes place in an ideological vacuum rape ideas in our heads affect the way we behave, it's often hard to make sense of those numbers without the concept of rape culture.

It's hard to imagine any meaningful efforts to reduce, and someday eliminate, rape without talking openly and honestly about these matters. People have fear of talking about the socialization process by which boys and men are trained to see themselves as powerful over women and to see women as sexual objects; and wined afraid to asked critical questions about all male spaces due to fear that the problem of sexual assault is so deeply matted in the taken for granted assumptions about gender that any serious response regarding the situation requires to take radical radicalism seriously.

According to the results of a government survey in 10 of Liberia's 15 counties for the period 2005-2006, 92 percent of the 1,600 women interviewed said they had experienced some form of sexual violence, including rape.

As the true scale of Liberia's sex-crime problem reveals itself, the country's almost non-existent health infrastructure is overstretched, medical workers say. Sentences for rape can range from one year to even life in prison, depending on the provisions of each state's sentencing statute or sentencing guidelines, the victim's age or status, and the circumstances of the crime.

A person convicted of a sex crime also will face penalties other than jail or prison. Sex offenders normally are required to undergo treatment either in jail or prison or as a condition of probation.

UN report urges Liberia to act on rape

A UN report released 14 October 2016 documents the high incidence of rape in Liberia as well as the widespread impunity enjoyed by perpetrators. The report, released by the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), is based on information gathered by UN human rights officers between January 2015 and March 2016. It indicates a very high number of rapes reported in all the 15 counties across the country, with 803 cases in 2015. "Rape is the second most commonly reported serious crime in Liberia," according to the report.

Liberia's high incidence of rape is in part a legacy of its 14-year civil conflict, from which the country is still rebuilding, says the report. According to the World Health Organization, "between 61.4 and 77.4 per cent of women and girls in Liberia were raped during the war." Despite this, there has been no criminal accountability for perpetrators of war crimes in Liberia, including perpetrators of wartime sexual violence.

Impunity also prevails for recent rapes, with only two per cent of rapes and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases reported last year resulting in a conviction in court.

Rape victims do not achieve justice due to multiple challenges, including institutional weaknesses, corruption, lack of due diligence by government as well as logistical and financial constraints. "These combined factors have led to a widespread culture of impunity for SGBV, particularly for rape, putting women and children at continued serious risk of sexual violence," says the report.

Other barriers to victims reporting rape include undue influence by traditional actors, cultural and patriarchal attitudes, as well as gender stereotyping. A previous UN report published in December 2015, had already highlighted the widespread impunity for SGBV crimes in the context of Liberian traditional and cultural practices.

Social pressure to informally settle cases out of court is also a major obstacle to justice. "In the Liberian context, victims face challenges at every step of the process if they attempt to hold their assailants criminally accountable," says the report.

The vast majority of perpetrators of rape in Liberia are males over the age of 18 who are known to the victim. Most perpetrators are community members, and in some cases close relatives to the victim. "The shame of accusing a community or family member of rape prevented most victims from reporting the case," the report notes.

The report also says that close to 80 per cent of rape victims documented by the UN in Liberia in 2015 were under the age of 18, including at least five cases of girls under the age of five being raped. However, children are not necessarily disproportionately targeted, according to the report: "Child rape reports may be higher because they shock the conscience and are not preempted by the generally discriminatory attitudes towards women survivors of rape."

Liberia is party to a number of international human rights treaties and instruments, under which it has the obligation to fight rape and gender-based violence. According to the report, the Liberian government's inability, despite efforts made, to ensure criminal accountability for perpetrators of rape shows "that Liberia is not in compliance with its human rights obligations."

The report provides a number of recommendations to the Government, as well as other national and international stakeholders and the United Nations, to urgently combat the scourge of rape. These include enhancing the fight against impunity through additional resources and capacities, including to the sex crimes prosecutor's office, developing forensic investigation, harmonizing rape provisions in the penal code and enacting the Domestic Violence Act, which would make spousal rape a criminal offence.

The report also recommends that the Government implements recommendations previously made by UN human rights mechanisms and encourages it to continue to seek technical assistance from international partners.