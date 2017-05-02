South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Welcomes Delegates to the World Economic Forum On Africa

press release

President Jacob Zuma extends a warm welcome to all delegates to the World Economic Forum on Africa which is scheduled to take place in Durban from 3-5 May.

The delegates include Heads of State and Government from the African continent, global captains of industry and commerce and civil society leadership. They will meet at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban, under the theme "Achieving inclusive growth: responsive and responsible leadership".

WEF on Africa will deliberate on important issues relating to the achievement of inclusive economic growth globally and with specific focus on Africa.

"We welcome all the delegates to this important gathering of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban. We believe that WEFA came at an opportune time for South Africa and the continent, when the world economy is beginning to pick up. We hope that the forum will discuss vigorously the issue of the development of Africa especially infrastructure development. We are also happy that leaders will look at youth development because Africa is a very youthful continent. Africa's large youth population presents the continent with an historic opportunity that must be fully taken advantage of. We will benefit from the youth dividend if young Africans are skilled, healthy, participating in a democracy as active citizens and participating in the productive labour force. We trust that delegates will ensure that opportunities for the youth remain foremost in their discussions," said President Zuma.

The President also said he was pleased that WEF in Africa 2017 would also focus specifically on issues that include education, skills and employment; entrepreneurship; energy; infrastructure and development finance; combating, adapting to and building resilience against climate change; and science, technology and innovation.

Click here to view the welcome video: https://youtu.be/6nQn_1wnqhQ

Issued by: The Presidency