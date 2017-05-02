South Africa: Task Team Nabs Suspects for Serious and Violent Crimes

press release

Potchefstroom — Proper coordination and utilisation of investigative aids, in line with the back-to-basics approach, proved to be effective. This became clear when the Rustenburg Cluster Task Team, in an effort to bring down the levels of trio crimes, linked nine suspects with crimes committed in the Rustenburg Cluster between November 2011 and April 2017.

The suspects were linked with various offences including house robbery, rape and illegal possession of firearm. The suspects include a 44-year-old Dibobo, who was linked with five separate charges of rape, two house robberies and one of illegal possession of firearm. By then Dibobo was in detention after being arrested in October 2016 for a rape case. All rape cases were committed between 2011 and April 2017 in Mabeskraal and the vicinity in the policing area of Sun City.

Dibobo will appear again before the Mogwase Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 02 May 2017.