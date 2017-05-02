1 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Task Team Nabs Suspects for Serious and Violent Crimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Potchefstroom — Proper coordination and utilisation of investigative aids, in line with the back-to-basics approach, proved to be effective. This became clear when the Rustenburg Cluster Task Team, in an effort to bring down the levels of trio crimes, linked nine suspects with crimes committed in the Rustenburg Cluster between November 2011 and April 2017.

The suspects were linked with various offences including house robbery, rape and illegal possession of firearm. The suspects include a 44-year-old Dibobo, who was linked with five separate charges of rape, two house robberies and one of illegal possession of firearm. By then Dibobo was in detention after being arrested in October 2016 for a rape case. All rape cases were committed between 2011 and April 2017 in Mabeskraal and the vicinity in the policing area of Sun City.

Dibobo will appear again before the Mogwase Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 02 May 2017.

South Africa

World Economic Forum Needs to Move Beyond Spin

Set against the backdrop of low growth, dire unemployment figures, and a huge infrastructure deficit - the theme of this… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.