South Africa: Duo Remanded in Custody

press release

Potchefstroom — Two accused, Matlhomola Nobeza (39) and Moses Mabunda (29) were remanded in custody until Thursday, 04 May 2017 upon appearance in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court on Friday, 28 April 2017.

The suspects' court appearance came after their apprehension by the Provincial Tracking Team in Magogwe Tar village on Wednesday, 26 April 2017, during a crime intelligence driven operation. Following a thorough investigation, the accused were positively linked with a case of theft committed at Mosiane View village outside Mahikeng where aluminium window frames were stolen earlier this month.

The duo then led the police to a place in Magogwe Tar village where they allegedly sold the goods. The police found at that place various goods including aluminium window frames, cutlery, vehicle parts, tyres, pairs of shoes, liquor, clothes and infant formula worth more than R1 million. The owner of the place escaped arrest by running away. Some of the goods have been positively identified by owners.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the police for their cooperation that led to discovery of the goods. She said that the arrest will definitely result in solving of property and trio crimes in the area.