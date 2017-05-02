Liberia: Disagreement Over Logging Operations

What appears to be a disagreement amongst local authorities of Lofa County over the operations of Alpha Logging Company is said to be deepening.

Document available to this paper has indicated that there exists a concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and the Alpha Logging Company. According to the document, the agreement, which was signed in 2011, gives the company a 25-year right to engage in logging activities in Lofa County.

As part of the agreement, Alpha Logging Company Inc., is to carry out logging activities in the Zorzor forest for a period of twenty five (25) years subject to a five-year periodic review.

But authorities of the county say they are not aware of the agreement between the government and Alpha Logging Company.

In an interview with a team of journalists, Lofa County Superintendent, George S. Dunor said he has no knowledge about the operations and legal existence of Alpha Logging Company in the county.

Dunor said since his appointment and subsequent confirmation by the Liberian Senate, he's yet to see the legal document that gives Alpha Logging Company the right to engage in logging activities in other parts of the county.

Superintendent Dunor said he has been seeing the company carrying on logging activities, but has never been officially informed about its legal existence.

He told reporters that that he has raised the issue of the logging company's operations in the county with members of the Lofa Legislative Caucus, but no information has been provided to date.

When quizzed whether he ever engaged authorities of the company, Superintendent Dunor said upon noticing the company's operations he immediately launched an inquiry with Alpha.

However, authorities at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) have differed with the Lofa Superintendent's assertion that he (Supt. Dunor) is not aware of Alpha Logging presence in the county.

FDA Regional Officer in Lofa County said Superintendent Dunor is aware of the legal operation of Alpha Logging Company Inc.

Mr. Boima Ricks told reporters that authorities of both Alpha Logging and Lofa County usually meet on a regular basis, and that Superintendent Dunor has always been present at those meetings.

Mr. Ricks explained that Alpha Logging is legally operating in Lofaevidenced by the periodic review of its agreement by the Legislature..