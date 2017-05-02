Liberia: Physically Challenged Group Harvests Five Acres Farm

A local physically challenged group, the National Association of Disable Advocate (NADA) is harvesting its agriculture produce mainly cassava comprising of over five acres of farmland, an initiative described as self-help though with the effort of local friends and partners.

The organization, mostly visually impaired and physically challenged people with limited support from the Government of Liberia through the National Commission on Disabilities and other non-governmental organizations, has always been trying on its own to help empower its members as avoid begging in streets or on the wayside.

Speaking to a freelance journalist, who over the weekend visited the area Popo-Ta in Fuama District, Bong County the leader of the group said members of the group were indeed impressed to see the first harvest of their cassava patch.

NADA head, B. Williams M. Yarsiah, a visually impaired put the estimated number of bags of cassava expected from that patch to close to hundred and indicated that they are contemplating on processing it into what is locally referred to as "guri", before taking it to the market.

He told the reporter that proceeds that would be generate from that farm will be used for the provisions of their basic needs including the kids' school fees, food and better shelters, as well as acquiring a piece of land needed for the construction of their central office in Monrovia in order to facilitate their operations to other leeward counties in Liberia.

"NADA is still renting a house, calling it an office, but we want our own land (office space or headquarter). In fact, some of us our members live in swamps in Monrovia, some of us live in deplorable makeshift houses, places where we shared the beds with mosquitoes, rats, roaches and other dangerous creeping insects; but yet we are managing to survive while the children go to school. We need to help ourselves."

"In Liberia, most especially during past times, DPOs (Disable People's Organizations) has been considered or seen as objects of charity and parity, where people will just be living on families and friends or street beggars and other vices that make people to look down upon you. Disability is not inability. There some 'God given' skills and talents that one can apply in order to succeed in life and make it better for future generations; once you are supported or even if you are determined to succeed," NADA acting director pointed out.

When asked whether the National Association of Disable Advocate was receiving financial or material support from its partners including the national government, Mr. Yarsiah argued that said support was not enough for the total membership, taking into consideration the huge constrain faced by Liberians including members of his organization. He also mentioned the collections of dues from their membership as well as their partnership with friends and relatives mainly from Popo-Ta among others as factors that contributed the success of the farm.

According to the NADA acting director, they invested a little over L$47,000.00 into the farm, some of which were donor funds and dues collected over the years from their membership.

B. Williams M. Yarsiah then expressed appreciations to the people of Popo-Ta, Bong County and all those institutions that might have helped them one way of the other to contribute to his organization as it continued to undergo several challenges of adequate support, financial and logistical constrains.

For his part, the clan chief of Yarbayon Clan who spoke on behalf of the people Popo-Ta lauded the disable group for investing in that part of the country and expressed the commitment of his people willingness to always work with NADA for the betterment of Liberia.

David Korsee also used that occasion to highlight what he believed as few challenges faced by the people in that part of the country, namely the lack of a strong GSM network, hand pumps, good road, health facility and school.

According to the Yarbayon clan chief, his clan comprises of a total of 124 villages and towns and it has a makeshift clinic with very limited staff and medicines. Chief Korsee also said the only school in the clan, the Yarbayar Elementary School is already depilated with very limited learning materials and poor learning environment for their kids who walk long distances to and from school.