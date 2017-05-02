Liberia: CDC Backs Korkoya

The Congress for Democratic Change now the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chairman, Nathaniel McGill has backed chairman of the National Election Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya over his dual citizenship saga.

Speaking on the Bumper Show Monday at the Liberia Broadcasting System, CDC national chairman said the NEC chairman is presumed innocent until proven guilty and as such, those accusers must go to court to prove their allegation.

McGill noted that he stands with NEC boss in calling on his accusers to go to court in order to prove him guilty for committing the act of having dual citizenship in America and Liberia.

The NEC chairman has since been accused for having dual citizenship in April with series of articles published on social media and newspapers and as well as aired on radio stations.

Cllr. Korkoya has earlier told his accusers to go to court if there are facts in what they are alleging and noted that social media is not the court room and should stop calling the president on this issue when the court is the right place.

According to CDC chairman, "this is the law; if it is established that he has dual citizenship, and then the law should be applied, we want to know whether he is an America citizen because I see a photocopy of a paper."

He further considered the Code of Conduct should to be accepted as the law of the country and must take precedence, indicating that the law is the law and as such there should be no violence.

"The Code of Conduct is the law of the country and putting it aside is dangerous for the country. It is straight, let it take precedence as doing away with it does not mean well for the country," he said.

The law is so straight and there is no complexity in it and it must be implemented if it is not repealed. However, McGill has expressed that he expects to have a peaceful election comes October 10 of this years, noting further that the party is gearing up for their primaries in June of this year.

Meanwhile, the chairman has also mentioned that CDC remains the strongest opposition political party in the country and are not worried about the election.