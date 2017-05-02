Liberia: CDA to Prioritize Agriculture

The secretary general of the opposition Change Democratic Action (CDA) has vowed to make Liberia self-sufficient in food production when his party is given the opportunity to preside over the country come October election of this year.

According to J. Koryan Korlison, agriculture is the most key priority within the party's platform because it is the bedrock for the development of a postwar country like Liberia.

He stressed the need for Liberians to invest more in the agricultural sector; something which he said could have improved the current status of Liberia if the Unity Party-led government was really serious and sincere in steering the country's affairs since she took over in 2005.

Speaking to a cross section of Liberians at the Kakata Community College in Margibi County over the weekend, Korlison called on the people to support the presidential bid CDA political leader Wendell Mcintosh in the October polls.

Ambassador Wendell Mcintosh is the chief executive officer of the ADA (African Development... ) a Liberian who has also declared his intent to replace President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and her Unity Party government in the upcoming presidential race.

"We want to tell you that the CDA through its platform is about to transform this nation in the area of agriculture, health, education, education, water and energy," He added.

He said the party is more interested in speaking to the needs of the Liberian people instead of involving itself into what he referred as a political rhetoric being spread throughout the country by some opposition political parties that are currently distributing T-shirts and money to fool the people.

"In our manifesto, we have divided this country into six zones with the target of including all of the counties into the developmental drive of Liberia. No more are we going to input rice, tomato and other basic needed commodities which Liberia is capable of producing, and in fact, even exporting some of these very products to generate money that could help us boost the economy on our own, he maintained.

Mr. Korlison alleged that the reason why Liberians are not having a full square meals is because they are not growing their own due to the limited effort applied by the Government of Liberia and the lack of empowerment of the local people by those who are making policy on their behalf, most especially, the lack of interest and love for the country.

While encouraging more Liberians to get on board, the opposition CDA secretary general said they have the vision and are willing to apply the action because the party sees agriculture as the most successful tool and the best way forward for Liberia's growth and progress.

Also speaking, Margibi County electoral district number three representative aspirant Tennyson T. Torplue who committed his supporters' willingness to follow the CDA, vowed to deliver more Margibians to the party by spreading the dream of the CDA presidential hopeful, Ambassador Wendell Mcintosh.

Torplue, a Liberian journalist who promised to suspend his profession this election year to join the representative race in Margibi County, said he is more interested in representing his people at the national legislature; something which according to him, has not been properly done by people in authority.