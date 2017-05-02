South Africa: Police Investigating a Drowning Incident

press release

The South African Police Search and Rescue Unit have retrieved the body of an unknown man which was found by a passer-by when floating in the Middle Letaba Dam in the Hlanganani Policing area near Giyani.

This is a middle aged man who is still unknown at this stage and the cause of death is also not clear and a post mortem will be conducted.

Anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased, may contact the Hlanganani Police Station and speak to the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Steven Makhubela. Police investigations are still continuing.