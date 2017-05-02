Liberia: MFA to Recruit Players From Outside Montserrado

-Announces a new Board Member

The Monrovia Football Academy is expected to recruit players out of Montserrado County for its 2017-18 application process slated from June 24 to July 9, the MFA has disclosed.

Making the disclosure during the weekend, MFA Director Will Smith said the Academy will travel to Buchanan and Harbel for the first half of the recruitment process.

It may be recall that the MFA during its previous recruitment processes revealed plans to begin recruiting players from outside Montserrado.

The Academy is currently in the midst of its 5th marking period as the students continue to progress, Smith said.

"Our students continue to progress both on the pitch and in the classroom, and we have also managed to schedule one football match per weekend through the end of the school year June 22."

Meanwhile, Smith said he will be traveling to the United States to speak on behalf of the MFA at the Oxford Conference slated from May 19-20.

According to Mr. Smith, speaking at the conference is a massive opportunity for the academy as it will expose "our model and success over the past two years to influential individuals, donors, and scholars from around the world."

The MFA Director will also meet with officials from multiple private schools and universities in the United States and the United Kingdom and will later visit officials at Tottenham, Watford, and Feyenoord in Holland.

Director Smith added that the academy has added Robtel N. Pailey, a Liberian female activist, as one of its Board Members for the next three years.

Robtel Pailey is also an author of the anti-corruption children's book, Gbagba, that is expected to use her proven leadership skills and academic expertise to enhance the Academy's organizational structure and strategy.

According to the brief background provided by the MFA, its new Board Member has over a decade combined professional experience in Africa, Europe, and North America, and has consulted across a broad range of fields while supporting universities, governments, NGOs, media institutions, and regional and multilateral agencies.

"Robtel previously served as special assistant for communications to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as well as an adjunct instructor at the University of Liberia and Stella Maris Polytechnic. An increasingly sought after thought leader and public scholar, Robtel has provided expert commentary for radio, print, television, and online news media across the globe and her research, writing and analysis have appeared in academic journals, edited book volumes, newspapers and magazines," the brief background states.

Robtel currently serves as a senior researcher at the University of Oxford's International Migration Institute (IMI), at the Department of International Development.

She holds BA degrees in African Studies and English Literature from Howard University, MSc in African Studies from University of Oxford, and a PhD in Development Studies at SOAS, University of London.