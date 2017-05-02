Liberia: Two Contacts of Greenville Victims Confirmed Dead in Monrovia

Health authorities have reported two deaths in Monrovia from the strange disease that hit Greenville in Sinoe County last week.

The Communication Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr. Sorbor George, told a local radio Monday that one of the dead was among 60 persons who went to Greenville, Sinoe County from Monrovia to attend a funeral where the victims of the strange disease are said to have contracted it.

According to George, the second victim to die from the disease in Monrovia is the fiancée of the man who died from the disease following his return from Greenville.

He said the deaths of the two bring the toll from the disease to 12, and the total number of persons who have contracted the illness to 21.

George stressed that 10 of the deaths occurred in Greenville, while the other two happened in the capital Monrovia.

He said the health ministry has launched a massive search for all 60 Monrovia residents who attended the funeral in Greenville in order to place them in isolation for observation.

He reiterated that initial tests have proved that the deaths are not Ebola-related, and that Lassa Fever tests have also proved that the deaths are not related to Lassa Fever.

Meanwhile, George has reiterated his call on all Liberians, no matter where they live, to alert heath authorities or report to health centers relatives who show symptoms of vomiting, stomach ache and disrrhoea.

He also reminded Liberians to continue to abide by measures like hand washing, reporting sick and dead relatives to health ministry authorities in communities to prevent the spread of diseases.

George told journalists that specimen of blood samples of victims of the disease have been sent to Atlanta, Georgia for testing, while Liberian health authorities have appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help in conducting an investigation into the causes of the deaths.