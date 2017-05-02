Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Lauds Gambian Leader for Visit to Liberia

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded Gambian leader Adama Barrow for his visit to Liberia with renewed commitment to promote and strengthen the work of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to an Executive Mansion release, the two leaders made the statement at a Joint Press Stakeout at the weekend at the Roberts International Airport in Lower Margibi County shortly before the Gambian leader's departure from Liberia.

She thanked the Gambian leader for the visit and prayed for God's bountiful blessings upon him and the people of The Gambia.

In brief remarks, President Barrow said he was pleased to be in Liberia to appreciate the Liberian leader, who as current Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS rallied Member States to peacefully resolve the political impasse, which followed the December 7, 2016 elections that saw the defeat of long-time leader Yaya Jammeh.

"I came here to say a very big thank you to Madam President," the Gambian leader noted while acknowledging that as Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority, President Sirleaf along with other leaders of the region played a leading role aimed at resolving the political crisis in The Gambia.

On the pressing needs of the people of The Gambia, President Barrow noted the issue of job creation for Gambians that are leaving the country and travelling on the dangerous journey from Africa to Europe by sea in search of greener pasture.

At the Airport to bid the Gambian leader farewell were the Guinean Ambassador to

Liberia, Abdoulaye Dorri, who is Doyen of the Diplomatic and Counsellor Corps accredited to Liberia, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, citizens of The Gambia residing in Liberia, and host of others.