Liberia: Nine Rapists Appear in Court After Surgery

Nine convicted rapists who late April underwent surgery for various illnesses Monday appeared at the Criminal Court "E" as a testimony of their completion of treatment at the Redemption Hospital.

The rapists, many of whom are in their old age, were also expected to be placed on parole pending their recovery, but could not get any relative or community member to sign for them.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) on the basis of anonymity, an elderly man who came to sign for one of the inmates, said conditions introduced by court authorities are not only difficult but also frightening.

He wondered why he should be asked to attach his passport size photo to that of a rapist, considering the sensitive nature of the crime.

Slowly dragging their feet for fear of opening up their wounds, the inmates who underwent surgery for Hernia, Hydro Seed, among others, were taken to Court "E" on the first floor of the Temple of Justice from where they were returned to the Monrovia Central Prison, having failed to get relatives or community members to sign for them.

According to a correction officer, the nine are among over 30 inmates who recently underwent surgery.

"It is a regular process that whenever an inmate gets sick we take them to hospital for treatment," she told LINA.