Liberia: Pres. Vaz Visits Liberia On Guinea Bissau Crisis

The President of Guinea Bissau Monday paid a courtesy call on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, to discuss ECOWAS' role in ending the political crisis in that Portuguese-speaking West African nation.

It can be recalled that in March this year hundreds of protesters marched through the principal streets of the capital of Guinea Bissau calling for the resignation of President Vaz.

Media reports said the protesters carried red cards and blew whistles to symbolize that President Vaz was not playing by the rules.

The reports said the protest was triggered by President Vaz's decision to sack Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, a popular politician who enjoyed support from Western donors.

Few months ago, an MOU was signed between the Government of Guinea Bissau and opposition parties in which they promised to commit themselves to dialogue and at the end of the process conduct free and fair elections.

Despite the MOU, there is still stagnation in the peace process in Guinea Bissau.

Briefing the press at the James Spriggs Payne Airport following the close-door meeting between the two presidents, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe said President Sirleaf assured President Vaz that ECOWAS remains committed to ending the crisis in Guinea Bissau peacefully.

The ECOWAS Chair also assured him that the Guinea Bissau crisis will be high on the agenda during ECOWAS' next meeting here in June this year.