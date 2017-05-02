South Africa: Witch Doctor Sentenced to 20 Years Imprisonment

press release

A witch doctor, Dumisani Mlotshwa (42), has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Madadeni Regional Court on 26 April 2017 for a murder which occurred in 2014. He was further sentenced to ten years for theft of a motor vehicle.

On 25 May 2014 at 13:50, the police were called to attend to a suspicious drowning at Umzinyathi River near Dicks Halt, Madadeni. The body of a man known as Nkomo (46) was found in the river. On further investigation, it appeared that the man was assaulted before dumped in the river as he had injuries on his body. A case of murder was opened at Madadeni police station for further investigation. Through investigation, the accused was arrested and charged accordingly. The accused killed the victim because he wanted the victim's vehicle.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, welcomed the sentence handed down to the murderer. "This is a fitting sentence handed down to the accused as he showed no mercy when killing an innocent victim. I strongly condemned violent killings directed to any person in the province and those who are involved will be harshly dealt with," he said.