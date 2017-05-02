South Africa: Government On Safety and Security At World Economic Forum On Africa in Durban

press release

National JOINTS in place to secure World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban

The World Economic Forum on Africa takes place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal between 3 and 5 May 2017 and the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has put measures in place to ensure that the event will take place in a safe and secure environment.

Various departments within this structure, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), have been activated to deliver on their respective mandates with the ultimate objective of ensuring the safety of all role players, including delegates.

South Africa is renowned for successfully delivering secure major international events and law enforcement agencies with other key stakeholders will continue to be meticulous in the implementation of the security plan.

The NATJOINTS reminds all communities that while the right to protest is respected, any authorised protest action must be conducted in a peaceful, responsible manner, at the designated area and within the confines of the law.

The NATJOINTS has reiterated to law enforcement agencies securing this event to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts. At the same time there will be uncompromising security and any criminal or disruptive conduct will result in appropriate action being taken, including arrest and prosecution.

Motorists are alerted that road closures will take place in the city, particularly around the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre and alternative routes should be planned to prevent frustation. Security planning has made provision for minimal disruption for communities.

Issued by: Government Communications